11,371 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.80. 273,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,010. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.