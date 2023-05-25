191,934 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 191,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

