220,553 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Acquired by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BARK by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BARK Price Performance

BARK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 423,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BARK Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

