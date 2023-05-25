2,500 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.60. 6,071,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,213,771. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

