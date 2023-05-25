2,696 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.63. 78,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,777. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.