27,499 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.