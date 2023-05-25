32,899 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Trimble by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 606,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 180,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,570. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

