3,365 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Purchased by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 31,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

