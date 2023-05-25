443,457 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Flowers Foods accounts for about 14.7% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 315,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

