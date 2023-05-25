5,104 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

