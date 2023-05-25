5,266 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hologic by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 346,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

