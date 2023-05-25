A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $239,305.71 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. 45,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

