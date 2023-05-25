AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in May

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

AB Industrivärden (publ) Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of IDTVF stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.