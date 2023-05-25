Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $49,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,837. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

