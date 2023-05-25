Abrams Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,176,734 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,176,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,948,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 9.3% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

NASDAQ META traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.99. 12,592,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,583,000. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $255.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $653.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.