Abrams Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,966,431 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966,431 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 5.2% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $145,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

