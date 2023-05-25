Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

JEQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 314,715 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

