Achain Price Hits $0.0012 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Achain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $185,437.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003261 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

