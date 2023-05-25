Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

