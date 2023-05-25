Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.
About Acorn Energy
