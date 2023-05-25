Adam R. Townsend Sells 21,130 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VIZIO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 122,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VIZIO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 125,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

