Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the April 30th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 8,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,422. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

