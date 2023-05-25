Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the April 30th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ADXN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 8,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,422. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 291.49% and a negative net margin of 1,014.32%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
