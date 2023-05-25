Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,344.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,344 ($29.15) and last traded at GBX 2,317.27 ($28.82), with a volume of 497890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,279 ($28.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.52) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.87) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.38).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,138.42.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Admiral Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,776.86%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,874.13). In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.13), for a total value of £558,125.88 ($694,186.42). Also, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,874.13). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.