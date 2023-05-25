Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.52) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.43) to GBX 2,543 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,265.20.
AMIGY stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
