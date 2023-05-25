Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.45

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 18996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

