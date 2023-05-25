Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 8% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.80. 151,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 254,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Afya by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

