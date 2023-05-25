Agilent Technologies’ (A) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

NYSE A traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 698,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

