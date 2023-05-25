Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE A opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.
Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.
