Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 24,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 501,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,867 shares of company stock worth $1,278,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.