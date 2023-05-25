Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.53 on Monday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.