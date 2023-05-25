AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.29. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AKT.A. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$49.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Further Reading

