Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.51

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 1736196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

