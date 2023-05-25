Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.51

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 1736196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

