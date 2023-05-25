Alexander M. Davern Purchases 12,000 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 296,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

