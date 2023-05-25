Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $16.85 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

