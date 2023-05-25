Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAU shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
