Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAU shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

