Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Amalgamated Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

GOOG traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,677,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,831,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.