Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.98. 12,561,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,718,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

