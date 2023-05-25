Amalgamated Bank Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 84,390,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,367,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 513.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

