Amalgamated Bank Has $34.56 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.11. 3,347,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 995.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $213.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $8,658,720. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

