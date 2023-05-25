Amalgamated Bank Has $87.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $87,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,200. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.