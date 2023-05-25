Amalgamated Bank Sells 523 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of DE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.52. The company had a trading volume of 879,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,641. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

