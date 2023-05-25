Amalgamated Bank Sells 523 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
