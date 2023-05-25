Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 77,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

