American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.
American Biltrite Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About American Biltrite
American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Biltrite (ABLT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.