American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

