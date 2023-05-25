American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.35. 1,216,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

