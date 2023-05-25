American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 413.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 8,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

