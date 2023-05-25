American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.