American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

