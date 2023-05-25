American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading 4.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.88. 37,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 130,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Specifically, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 56,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,060. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $526.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,463,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

