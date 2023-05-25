Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

