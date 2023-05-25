Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 9,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,712. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG)
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.