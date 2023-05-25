Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 2,246,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,186. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

